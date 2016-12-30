Mary Porter

ATHENS, TX/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Porter, a longtime resident of Athens, TX, passed away on December 24, 2016. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2017) at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap with Dr. Roy Smith officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving Mrs. Porter’s family.