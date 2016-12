Mary Lynn (Kirkman) Parker

OCALA, FL - Mary Lynn (Kirkman) Parker, 64, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Nov. 30, 2016 at Legacy House Hospice, Ocala, Fl. Services were held at the hospice chapel. Memorial donations may be made to: Legacy House Hospice 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, FL 34481. Email condolences can be sent to Charles Parker at cpstripe@att.net and David Kirkman at dkirkman@hbp.com.