John “Johnny” Davenport

KINGSPORT - John “Johnny” Howard Davenport, 73, Kingsport, died on Friday, December 30, 2016 at his home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7:00 pm at Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Danny Sykes and Pastor Darren Mauk officiating. Special music will be provided by Richie Dean and the Oak Glen Choir. Pallbearers will be Gary Phillips, Tim Hoss, Rusty Barbour, Pete Barbour, Alvin Davenport and John DeLeon. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow Deacons of Oak Glen Baptist Church. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of John “Johnny” Davenport.