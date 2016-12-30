Floyd "Elmer" Palmer

KINGSPORT - Elmer Palmer, 75, Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Palmer. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-5:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those who plan to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Elmer Palmer.