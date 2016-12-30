Ashley Marie Freeman

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ashley Marie Freeman, 24, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2016) at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating.