Sue Ella Renner

Sue Ella Renner, 92, of the Ducktown Community, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2016 at her home. The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2016 from 4-7pm at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service at Afton. The funeral will follow visitation in Jeffers Chapel at Afton, with Rev. Doyle Pruitt and Rev. Lynn Neas officiating. The graveside service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11am at Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15am at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton, to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers are Dennis Franklin, and Nathan Franklin. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.