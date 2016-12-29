Robbie Meyer

BUFORD, GA - Robert "Robbie" Gottleib Meyer, 44, of Buford, GA passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bryson City, NC. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA. Military rites, by local V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts, will be accorded at 4 p.m., just prior to the Celebration of Life Service, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Cremation will take place per Robbie's request. There will also be a memorial service in Gering, NE at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Robbie's children will be announced at a later date on his wife, Tara's Facebook page. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving Robbie Meyer's family.