Pauline Effie Berry

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Pauline Effie Berry passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at her daughter’s home in Big Stone Gap. The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2016, at Gilliam Funeral Home. Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Pauline Berry. You may go online at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com to view obituaries.