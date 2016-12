Patsy Allgood

KINGSPORT - Patsy Allgood, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at her home. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Dr. David A. Cagle and The Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Patsy Allgood.