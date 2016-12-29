JoAnn Garland Parker

KINGSPORT - JoAnn G. Parker went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep on Christmas morning at her home. Her best Christmas ever! Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating and scripture to be read by Dr. Chris Crabtree. Graveside services will be private. Pallbearers are Travis Pierson, Shane Pierson, Wes Garland, Mike Bays, and Rod Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers are Noah and Sam Parker (her precious grandchildren). Music will be provided by Martha France. In lieu of food and flowers, please send any memorial contributions to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Avenue in Kingsport, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Parker family.