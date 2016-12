Janie E. Helton

KINGSPORT - Janie E. Helton, 61, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2016. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.