Clarence H. “Willie” Williams

KINGSPORT - Clarence H. "Willie" Williams, age 87 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest during the morning hours of Thursday, December 29, 2016. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Pastor Tony Bleckley officiating. Interment will follow at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III with family members serving as pallbearers. The family would like to give a special thank you to Paula Garland and Erica Hicks of Amedysis Hospice.