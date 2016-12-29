Bruce Vanover

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Thurl Bruce Vanover, 87, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida after a long illness. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Stallard and Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Committal graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving Mr. Vanover’s family.