Susan Lynn Sumner

CHURCH HILL - Susan Lynn Sumner, 53, of Church Hill, passed away un-expectantly December 23, 2016 at her home. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 pm Friday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 8 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chad Roberts officiating. To leave an online message for the Sumner family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com