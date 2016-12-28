Ralph Leon Mangrum

BLOUNTVILLE - Ralph Leon Mangrum, 65, of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2016 at his residence. A military graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors and Pastor Vern Hall officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45am. To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Mangrum family.