Livingston Thomas Godsey Jr.

KINGSPORT - Livingston Thomas Godsey Jr. “Bigfoot”, age 77, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the home of his son. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 with Pastor Brother Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Godsey, John P. Roller, Bob McCracken, Ted Bentley, Tod Cox, Donnie Jones and Landon Morrell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.