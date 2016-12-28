JoAnn G. Parker

KINGSPORT - JoAnn G. Parker went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep on Christmas morning at her home. Her best Christmas ever! You can view the full arrangements and leave online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 213 Portland Avenue, Kingsport, TN 374660 Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Parker family.