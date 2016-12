In Loving Memory of Noah Jayce Massengill

Noah Jayce Massengill, age 2 months, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 23, 2016, at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Massengill Family Cemetery with Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.