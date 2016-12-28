Evelyn McCulley

KINGSPORT - Evelyn McCulley, 89, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Goins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Evelyn McCulley.