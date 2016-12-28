Eva Mae Harvey

BIG STONE GAP, VA – Eva Mae Harvey, 93, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, at her home. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30, 2016, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at First Apostolic Church of God in Appalachia, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Flanary officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 1:00 pm at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 12:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.