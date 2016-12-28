Edwin Ray Hall

Edwin Ray Hall, 90, of Kingsport, TN. went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26th, 2016 at NHC Health and Rehabilitation. A receiving of friends will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, December 29th, 2016. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park at 1 pm on Friday December 30th, 2016 with Rev. Mike Hearp officiating. Music will be provided by Judy Hearp. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fidelis Sunday School Class of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605 or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, TN, 37743.