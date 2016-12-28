Dewey Coleman Harbin

GATE CITY, VA - Dewey Coleman Harbin of Gate City, VA passed away peacefully at his home on December 27, 2016 following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm on Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at Cowans Branch Baptist Church, Gate City or anytime at the home. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm in the church with Preacher Raymond Conkin and Wayne McCarty, officiating. Music will be provided by the Cowans Branch Church Choir In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carter Trent Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Burial at be at 11am Friday, December 30, 2016 at Jones Cemetery of Gate City. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Cowans Branch Baptist Church by 10:30AM to go in procession to the cemetery.