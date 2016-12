A CELEBRATION OF LIFE OF BETTY KENNER MARTINO

Instructions for CELEBRATION: PLEASE WEAR BRIGHT CLOTHING, NO FLOWERS. IF A CELEBRATORY DONATION SEEMS APPROPRIATE, PLEASE GIVE ONE TO THE KENDRICKS CREEK UMC BUILDING FUND. NO SAD STORIES – WE ALL DID MANY THINGS THAT WOULD MAKE FOR A GOOD LAUGH. MOST IMPORTANTLY – REMEMBER THAT WHEN I BECAME ABSENT FROM THE BODY, I WAS ALREADY IN THE PRESENCE OF THE LORD, HALLELUJAH!!!!!! A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday December 31 at Kendricks Creek United Methodist (1000 Kendrick Creek Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663) from 1pm to 3pm. Friends and family are invited to call upon the home for visitation Thursday or Friday afternoon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.