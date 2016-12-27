Victoria F. Fox

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Victoria F. Fox, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Roy Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 11:00 am in the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.