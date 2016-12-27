Terry Brown

SURGOINSVILLE - Terry Brown, 54, of Surgoinsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 26, 2016. He was a long time employee of Kingsport City Police Department Communications. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Buddy Osborne officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.