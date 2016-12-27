Rev. Anthony “Tony” Horton, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Rev. Anthony “Tony” Horton, Sr., 65, of Kingsport, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday December 24, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday December 29, 2016, from 11:00am until noon at Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon. Survivor information and online condolences can be found at www.clarkfc.com & Facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Rev. Anthony "Tony" Horton are family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, Inc. (423)245-4971