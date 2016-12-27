Reba Mae Chapman

KINGSPORT - Reba Mae Chapman, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at NHC Health and Rehab of Kingsport. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Robinette Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. All those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery on Friday are asked to meet at Carter-Trent at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.