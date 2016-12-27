Elmer Lee Jeter

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Elmer Lee Jeter, 98, Nickelsville, VA passed away on December 26, 2016 at NHC Healthcare in Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her daughter Joyce and Gary Addington. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Guy Elam, Rev. G.W. White and Brother Kenneth Kiser officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Casey Fields, Dallas Blankenship, Shannon Babb, Preston Babb, Jeff White and Darrick Addington will serve as pallbearers. James White, Jackie Harrison, Bob Givens, Eddie Musick and Jeff Gray will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Jeter family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Elmer Lee Jeter.