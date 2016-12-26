Rachel B. Harrison

KINGSPORT - Rachel B. Harrison, born in Russell County, Virginia to the late Frank & Ethel Johnson on June 10, 1920, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Visitation is scheduled from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at East Lawn Funeral Home with funeral and graveside services to follow. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Courageous Giving Fund at CHCC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.