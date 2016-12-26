Matthew Douglas Bush

WISE, VA/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Matthew Douglas Bush, 29, went home to be with his Savior, Christmas Eve. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Jenkins and Rev. Travis Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving the Matthew Bush’s family.