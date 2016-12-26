Libby Mitchell

JUPITER FARMS - Libby Mitchell, 74, of Jupiter Farms, Florida and formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee for over 42 years passed away on December 22, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 2: 00 pm, Beacon Baptist Church, 11616 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL. Please consider memorial donations in Libby's memory to the Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation, www.christophermemorial.org or PO Box 211627, West Palm Beach Florida, 33421. Online condolences may be made at aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.