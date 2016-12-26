Larry Hill

NORTON, VA - Larry Hill, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Celebration of Life services for Larry Hill will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Phillip Bates officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Hill Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brenda Hill, c/o New Peoples Bank, 5448 Wise Norton Rd, Norton, VA 24273 for his grandson’s education. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.