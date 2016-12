John (Jack) Lloyd Tomlinson

ROANOKE - John (Jack) Lloyd Tomlinson, 64, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at his home in Roanoke. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Oakey’s North Chapel, Roanoke. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.