Eva Cox

KINGSPORT - Eva Cox, 92, Kingsport, died on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery with Rev. Tim Hodges officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Eva Cox.