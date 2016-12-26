Ethel Meade Hawkins

CASTLEWOOD, VIRGINIA - Ethel Meade Hawkins, 84, went home to be with the Lord, and be reunited with her husband of sixty-one years, Bernard Hawkins on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral Services for Ethel Meade Hawkins will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Terry Woods and Rev. Guy Elam officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Grassy Creek Cemetery, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brock Hawkins, Brad Hawkins, Jason Parks, Caleb Hawkins, Jonathan Marshall, and Andrew Hawkins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Hawkins family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.