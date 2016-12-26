Elmer “Jeff” Price

MOORESBURG - Elmer “Jeff” Price, 65, of Mooresburg, passed away Friday, December 23, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was of the Baptist Faith. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Kenny Phillips officiating. It was Jeff’s wishes to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of Carol Price at US Bank. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.