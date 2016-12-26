Don Padgett

KINGSPORT - Don Padgett, 92, passed away peacefully at Brookdale, Rock Springs Road, Kingsport on December 23, 2016. Visitation will be held at the Hamlett-Dobson Chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2016, followed by the service at 12 noon with Rev. Joe Green officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Masonic Rites at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc. 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX, 75022-4230, or to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660. May his lifetime of kindness to others serve as an example to all of us. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Don Padgett.