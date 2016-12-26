Billy Jack Minor

BLACKWATER, VA - Billy Jack Minor, 69, of Blackwater, VA passed away on December 23, 2016 at his home from a battle with lung cancer. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Elder Harmon Willis and Rev. Randall Burton officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens, Woodway, VA. Pallbearers will be his grandson, Jeffrey (Derrick) Minor, Roger Evans, Todd Evans, Coy McPherson, James Soaper, Nat Bowers and Michael Minor. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Livesay, Wilkie Roop, Lewis Roop, Everette Neeley, Donnie Wallen and Cody Wallen. Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Minor family.