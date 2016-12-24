Donald Padgett

KINGSPORT - Donald Padgett, 92, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11-12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Joe Green officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Donald Padgett.