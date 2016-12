Dale N. Underwood

Dale N. Underwood, 69, son of Homer and Emily (Jerri) Underwood, celebrated life from July 31, 1947 – December 23, 2016. A family graveside service is being held in Kingsport, TN on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Noel Fuller officiating. Later a memorial service will be held in Wilmore, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Gideons Int., P.O. Box 3217, Kingsport, TN 37664. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dale N. Underwood.