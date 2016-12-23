Wilma Flanary McClellan

Wilma Flanary McClellan, 94, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 after a brief illness. Wilma was born February 17, 1922 to the late Nath and Mae Flanary. The family will receive friends at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport on Monday from 5-7:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Barry Lane and Rev. Millard Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fall Branch United Methodist Church, 1901 Hwy. 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656, or to Wellmont Hospice House, 380 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma Flanary McClellan.