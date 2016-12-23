Tracy Glen Arnold

CHURCH HILL - Tracy Glen Arnold, 42 joined his Savior on December 21, 2016 after an unexpected accident. Calling hours are from 1 to 2 pm Monday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence of his brother Kevin Arnold. Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Monday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Arnold, Koty Arnold, Joshua Sawyer, Jeremiah Miracle, Tyler Miracle and George Mayes. To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is serving the Arnold family.