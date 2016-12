Ruth Kilgore

NORTON, VA – Ruth Mickles Kilgore, 85, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at the home of her nephew and niece, Larry and Joanna Gardner surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery.