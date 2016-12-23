Marcella Falin Ward

KINGSPORT - Marcella Jean Falin Ward, 82, Kingsport, TN, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Indian Path Medical Center under the loving care of Dr. Brandon Moore and his staff, whose compassion and kindness saw no end. The family will receive friends Monday (December 26, 2016) from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Marcella Falin Ward.