Harry Edward Johnson

Harry Edward Johnson, age 81, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held for extended family and friends in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries or Grace Covenant Church in Oak Ridge. Online condolences can be made to jacksonfuneralservices.com.