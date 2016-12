Wilma Flanary McClellan

KINGSPORT - Wilma Flanary McClellan, 94, Kingsport, TN, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, TN after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.