Paul L. “Lynn” Davis

BLOUNTVILLE - Paul L. “Lynn” Davis, age 75 of Blountville, entered into the glory of Heaven during the late morning hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Sunnyside Baptist Church, located at 406 Cooks Valley Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm immediately following the visitation with Dr. Roy Graves officiating. Interment services will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of David. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church (Building Fund), 406 Cooks Valley Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664 (423) 288-5081. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.