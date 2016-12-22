Naomi Elizabeth Phetteplace Bailey

KINGSPORT - Naomi Elizabeth Phetteplace Bailey (Beth, Maw-Maw), aged 79, of Kingsport, TN departed her worldly home for eternity with her Savior, on December 21, 2016 after a fearless tear with brain cancer. Beth’s memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27th at Cassidy United Methodist Church in Kingsport with Pastor Tom Hancock presiding. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cassidy United Methodist Church general budget fund, 5801 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bailey family. To post online condolences, please visit our website at www.EastTNFuneral.com.