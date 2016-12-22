Lula Mae Sturgill

NORTON, VA- Lula Mae Sturgill, 92, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at her residence. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, Dec. 23 2016, at Hagy and Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Farmer officiating. Graveside service will be conducted 10 am Saturday, Dec. 24 2016, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 9:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.