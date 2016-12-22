James “Jim” Joseph Thomas

BLOUNTVILLE - James "Jim" Joseph Thomas, age 75 of Blountville, entered into eternal grace with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 16, 2016. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be held at 7:00 pm immediately following the visitation with Father Bill Gahagan officiating. There will be a military honors entombment service held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park with family members serving as pallbearers.